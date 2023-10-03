Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for giving us the first split-second glimpse into the superfast world of spinning electrons, a field that could one day lead to better electronics or disease diagnoses. (Oct 3)
Trio win Nobel for studying how electrons move
