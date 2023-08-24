A man facing eviction opened fire at officers from inside a Pittsburgh home Wednesday, shooting down police drones and prompting evacuations in the neighborhood, in a gunbattle and siege that lasted much of the day and ended with authorities saying he was dead. (Aug 23) (AP Production by Ao Gao)
Man facing eviction opens fire on officers
