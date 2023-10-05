Ask Americans what their religion is, and nearly 1 in 3 say -- none. That’s according to U.S. adults surveyed by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Other surveys say that segment of the population keeps growing. (Oct. 5) (AP Video: Jessie Wardarski)
America’s nonreligious have become a growing phenomenon
