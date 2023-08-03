The gunman who stormed a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community and killed 11 worshippers will be sentenced to death. A federal jury recommended Wednesday that 50-year-old Robert Bowers be sent to death row for perpetrating the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. (Aug 2) (AP video by Jessie Wardarski)
Jury Calls For Death Sentence in Synagogue Shooting
