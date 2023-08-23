Here are the top stories for Wednesday, August 23rd: Rudy Giuliani surrenders to authorities in Georgia; Trial starts for defendants accused in Whitmer kidnapping plot; Plane linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin crashes in Russia; India celebrates historic lunar landing.
AP Top Stories Aug 23 P
