Planet Earth is about to receive the biggest sample yet from an asteroid. A NASA spacecraft will fly on Sunday and drop off pebbles and dust collected from the asteroid Bennu. The capsule holding the sample will parachute into the Utah desert. (Sept. 22)
Seven-year NASA mission may find clues to origins of Earth life when asteroid samples return to Utah
