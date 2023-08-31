A rare blue supermoon - the closest full moon of the year - dazzled stargazers Wednesday night. It was the second full moon of August, thus the blue label. And it was unusually close to Earth, therefore a supermoon. (Aug. 31) (AP Video/Thanassis Stavrakis, Juan Arraez, Helena Alves, Sebabatso Mosamo)
Rare blue supermoon dazzles stargazers around the world
