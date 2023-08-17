Against the picturesque background of the medieval King’s College Cambridge, a man mows a meadow on mower pulled by two shire horses. The shire horses at work today serve as an example of how green spaces can be managed in an environmentally sustainable way. (August 17)
King’s College Cambridge wildflower meadow harvested by shire horses
