Opposition leader Donald Tusk has led a huge march in Poland’s capital to mobilize supporters and boost his coalition’s chances of unseating the conservative government in an upcoming parliamentary election. His Civic Coalition is a few percentage points behind the governing Law and Justice party in recent surveys. (Oct. 2) (AP video/Rafal Niedzielski)
Polish opposition holds huge rally ahead of election
