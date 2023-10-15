Voting has begun in Poland in an election that will chart the way forward for the European Union member on NATO’s eastern flank. The conservative nationalist Law and Justice party aims to win a third consecutive term in power, while a combined opposition hopes to win enough support to oust the ruling party. (Oct. 15) (AP video: Pietro De Cristofaro, Kwiyeon Ha, Rafal Niedzielski)
Polish voters cast ballot in election that will determine whether right-wing party stays in power
