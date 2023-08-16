Poland staged a military parade to showcase its state-of-the-art weapons and defense systems as it marked the anniversary of the 1920 Battle of Warsaw, in which Polish troops defeated Bolshevik forces advancing on Europe. (August 16)
Poland showcases military might during parade
