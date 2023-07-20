As global food insecurity suffers another shock with Russia’s termination of a deal to keep grain flowing from Ukraine, the hundreds of thousands of Somalis who have fled climate change and insecurity offer a stark example of what happens when aid runs low. (July 20) (AP video: Josphat Kasire)
Food scarcity for desperate Somalis in Kenyan camps
