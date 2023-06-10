Orden David took the government of Antigua and Barbuda to court to end his country’s anti-sodomy law. David won the case last year, and LGBTQ-rights activists say it has set a precedent followed by other island nations. (June 11)(AP Video: Jessie Wardarski)
LGBTQ victory over Caribbean anti-sodomy law
