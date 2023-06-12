Five trans women testified earlier this year about the repression they suffered during the bloody dictatorship that ruled Argentina 1976-1983. Human rights lawyers and activists say their testimony is a long overdue effort to recognize how the trans community suffered systematic human rights violations under military rule. (June 11) (AP Video: Victor R. Caivano)
Trans women recall persecution under Argentine dictatorship
