Joel Finkelstein is an accidental witness to one of the seminal events in the Civil Rights era, the August 6, 1965, signing of the Voting Rights Act. He was a lawyer for the Department of Justice at the time, he was offered the opportunity to attend the signing. (June 7)
Voting Rights portrait: History’s wtiness
