Stephen Schwerner says has he hasn’t gotten over the death of his brother Mickey, who was murdered by the Ku Klux Klan in 1964 while fighting for voting rights in Mississippi. But Mickey’s legacy lives on, even as voting rights remain vulnerable in the United States. (June 7)
Voting Rights portrait: The martyr’s brother
