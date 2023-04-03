A video in Burkina Faso showing men in military fatigues walking among the bloodied bodies of boys surfaced on social media in mid-February. The Associated Press verified the the video was filmed inside a military base and found the family of one of the victims. (April 3) (AP Video: Marshall Ritzel/Michael Biesecker)
Troops film boys’ killings in Burkina Faso
