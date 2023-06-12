Ukraine says three people were killed and another 10 injured when Russian troops fired at a boat evacuating people from Russian-occupied areas to Ukrainian-held territory along a flooded front line. Vitalii Shpalin was among those trapped after the Kakhovka Dam was destroyed, flooding the village of Kardashynka. (12 June 2023) (AP video/Sam McNeil)
Survivor recounts attack during Kherson evacuation
