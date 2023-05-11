Palestinian militants fired hundreds of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Wednesday, while Israel pressed ahead with a series of airstrikes that have killed more than 20 Palestinians, including three senior militants and at least 10 civilians. (May 11)
More rockets as Israel-Palestinian fighting intensifies
