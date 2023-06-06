Afghan soldier Abdul Wasi Safi’s days since his release from a Texas immigration detention center have been filled with doctor visits while living with his brother. He’s fighting to regain his health and to get asylum in the U.S. (June 6) (AP video: Lekan Oyekanmi)
‘Home is like a jail’: Afghan soldier weathers injuries, uncertainty in US asylum bid
