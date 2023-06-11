Here’s the latest for Saturday, June 10: An elevated section of Interstate 95 collapses near Philadelphia; Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is arrested; New details on the Amazon plane crash survivors; Ukraine’s military reported recapturing a village as Russian forces claimed to have repelled the attacks.
AP Top Stories June 11 P
