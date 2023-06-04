Here’s the latest for Sunday, June 4th: China defends buzzing U.S. warship in Taiwan Strait; Dozens arrested in Hong Kong on Tiananmen Square protests anniversary; Anti-government protests in Poland draws thousands; Parade marks 79th anniversary of D-Day.
AP Top Stories June 4 P
Here’s the latest for Sunday, June 4th: China defends buzzing U.S. warship in Taiwan Strait; Dozens arrested in Hong Kong on Tiananmen Square protests anniversary; Anti-government protests in Poland draws thousands; Parade marks 79th anniversary of D-Day.