Russian officials released video claiming their forces had “annihilated” eight German-made Leopard tanks provided to Ukraine. A visual analysis by The Associated Press shows the documented destruction of a tractor. (AP production Marshall Ritzel)
Video shows Russia blew up a tractor instead of tank
