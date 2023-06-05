Russia’s Defense Ministry said that it had pushed back a “large-scale” assault Sunday at five places in Donetsk province. That couldn’t be independently verified but the reports fueled speculation that a major Ukrainian ground operation could be underway as part of the anticipated counteroffensive. (June 5)
Russia Claims of Attacks by Ukraine, Amid Denials
