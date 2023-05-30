The NATO-led peacekeeping force has raised to 30 the number of troops injured in fierce clashes with ethnic Serbs who tried to take over the offices of a municipality in northern Kosovo. A statement on Tuesday said that 11 Italian soldiers and 19 Hungarian ones “sustained multiple injuries, including fractures and burns from improvised explosive incendiary devices.” (May 30)
Security beefed up after clashes in northern Kosovo
