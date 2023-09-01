After Pope Francis’ arrival to Mongolia on Friday, international journalists and the Vatican delegation were invited to attend a colorful Mongolian culture show to draw the world’s attention to the spectacular natural beauties and the millenary cultural heritage of the country. Associated Press religion coverage is supported by The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
Mongolians display culture for Pope visit
