Pope Francis will wade into the quagmire of Portugal’s reckoning with its legacy of clergy abuse and cover-up when he arrives in Lisbon to participate in World Youth Day, the international Catholic youth rally. While there is no mention of the scandal on the pontiff’s official agenda, he is expected to meet with victims during his five-day visit. (July 27)(AP video: Helena Alves)
Portuguese church abuse scandal clouds Pope’s visit
