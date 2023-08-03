Hundreds of thousands of flag-waving young people from around the globe gave Pope Francis a raucous welcome to the World Youth Day festival in Portugal’s capital on Thursday, in a sign of youthful support for the 86-year-old pontiff and his calls for inclusivity and economic justice.
Pope addresses World Youth Day in Lisbon
Hundreds of thousands of flag-waving young people from around the globe gave Pope Francis a raucous welcome to the World Youth Day festival in Portugal’s capital on Thursday, in a sign of youthful support for the 86-year-old pontiff and his calls for inclusivity and economic justice.