Pope Francis drew attention to the charitable side of the Catholic Church by visiting a once-troubled and crime-plagued neighborhood in Portugal’s capital. The visit to Serafina marked the midway point in his five-day visit to the country for the big Catholic festival known as World Youth Day. (Aug. 4) (AP video shot by: Pietro De Cristofaro)
Pope visits once-troubled Lisbon district
