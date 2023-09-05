Sofia Coppola’s new biopic “Priscilla” received a standing ovation after its premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival Monday - much to the relief of the filmmaker. The film stars Cailee Spaeny as the title character and Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley. (Sept. 5)
Coppola ‘relieved’ to show Priscilla Presley biopic at Venice
