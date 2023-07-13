Ukrainian civilians describe a network of formal and informal prisons across Russia and the territories it occupies, where they endure routine torture, psychological abuse and slave labor. An AP investigation reveals the extent of Russia’s prison network and plans to build even more. (July 13)(AP video Vasilisa Stepanenko/production Mark Vancleave)
Ukrainian civilians describe torture across Russian prisons
Ukrainian civilians describe a network of formal and informal prisons across Russia and the territories it occupies, where they endure routine torture, psychological abuse and slave labor. An AP investigation reveals the extent of Russia’s prison network and plans to build even more. (July 13)(AP video Vasilisa Stepanenko/production Mark Vancleave)