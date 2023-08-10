Live updates: Maui fires
‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ is coming
Virgin Galactic space tourists
Alabama riverfront brawl
CPI report

Germia park in Pristina is busy with walkers, hoping to improve their health and their efforts are not wasted according to a new study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. The study found that just 4,000 steps each day will start to diminish your chances of dying from any cause. (August 10)

Video

Walking 4,000 steps a day can cut risk of death, study finds

Germia park in Pristina is busy with walkers, hoping to improve their health and their efforts are not wasted according to a new study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. The study found that just 4,000 steps each day will start to diminish your chances of dying from any cause. (August 10)
 
Share