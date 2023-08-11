Newly crowned WWE women’s tag team champions, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, say they’re in the middle of an evolution for women’s wrestlers, and there’s room for many different characters. Deville also talks about being the first open lesbian in WWE history, and inspiring the LBGTQ+ fans. (Aug. 11)
WWE women’s tag team champs talk moving beyond tropes and stereotypes
