Natalie Beach reflects on online drama and memoir ‘Adult Drama’ | Extended AP interview

Natalie Beach is “not bothered” by the constant correlation of her name with her former best friend Caroline Calloway. Beach rose to fame in 2019 after writing about their toxic friendship and unveiling her role as the influencer’s ghostwriter. Her new book “Adult Drama: And Other Essays” includes two essays about their friendship but also focuses on issues like gentrification, abortion rights and body image. Beach spoke with The Associated Press in an extended interview about her memoir-in-essays and the internet’s obsession with Calloway and Beach’s friendship fallout.