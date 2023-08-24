Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20
“If you see older transgender people, it shows the younger community that it’s possible I can have a life. I can live to an older age,” said activist Rajee Narinesingh. As a wave of state laws limit trans people’s rights, Narinesingh shares uncertainty about her future care.

Meet the activists leading the push for trans senior care in Florida

