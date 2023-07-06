From flinging bras to tossing flowers, concertgoers have long been a bit extra in showing adoration for their beloved artists — but a recent spate of artists being hit by weightier projectiles raises concerns about extreme fan culture and security. AP’s Beatrice Dupuy has more.
Fans are throwing things at concerts. Here’s how artists are responding.
From flinging bras to tossing flowers, concertgoers have long been a bit extra in showing adoration for their beloved artists — but a recent spate of artists being hit by weightier projectiles raises concerns about extreme fan culture and security. AP’s Beatrice Dupuy has more.