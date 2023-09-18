Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of midtown Manhattan in New York for the March to End Fossil Fuels, calling on President Biden to take action to phase out fossil fuels and address environmental injustice. (Sept. 18)(AP video/Mary Conlon)
New York climate protest calls for ending fossil fuels
Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of midtown Manhattan in New York for the March to End Fossil Fuels, calling on President Biden to take action to phase out fossil fuels and address environmental injustice. (Sept. 18)(AP video/Mary Conlon)