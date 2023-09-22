The U.N. General Assembly is a place where people raised unfree come to speak out because they can. Areas outside the United Nations complex were filled this week with people who said they were there protesting injustice. (Sept. 22) (AP Video: David R. Martin)
Outside the UN, the passionate try to be heard
