Prime Video to add ads
Office of Gun Violence Prevention
This week in not real news
What’s streaming now
Tropical Storm Ophelia

The U.N. General Assembly is a place where people raised unfree come to speak out because they can. Areas outside the United Nations complex were filled this week with people who said they were there protesting injustice. (Sept. 22) (AP Video: David R. Martin)
Video

Outside the UN, the passionate try to be heard

The U.N. General Assembly is a place where people raised unfree come to speak out because they can. Areas outside the United Nations complex were filled this week with people who said they were there protesting injustice. (Sept. 22) (AP Video: David R. Martin)
 
Share