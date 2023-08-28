According to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research there’s one thing Democrats and Republicans agree on when it comes to President Joe Biden: Majorities in both parties think he’s too old to be president. (Aug. 25)
AP-NORC Poll: Most US adults find Biden too old for office
