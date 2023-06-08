President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reiterated their commitment to help Ukraine repel Russia’s ongoing invasion, vowing during a joint news conference to support the embattled country “as long as it takes.” (June 8)
Biden: US will support Ukraine ‘as long as it takes’
