Here’s the latest for Saturday, August 5th: Pope Francis wraps up his Portugal visit; Train derailment in Pakistan sustains heavy casualties; Saturday night shooting in DC leaves three dead; U.S. knocked out of Women’s World Cup after loss against Sweden
AP Top Stories Aug 6 P
Here’s the latest for Saturday, August 5th: Pope Francis wraps up his Portugal visit; Train derailment in Pakistan sustains heavy casualties; Saturday night shooting in DC leaves three dead; U.S. knocked out of Women’s World Cup after loss against Sweden