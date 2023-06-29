Improving safety and service has been the key focus of Norfolk Southern’s CEO ever since he took the job a little over a year ago, but safety questions have dominated ever since one of the company’s trains derailed and caught fire in February (June 28)
Norfolk Southern CEO focusing on safety and service
