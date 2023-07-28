Homeless people are among the people most likely to die in the extreme heat in metro Phoenix. The city is seeing its longest run of consecutive days of 110 degree Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) ever recorded, clocking 28 in a row as of Thursday. (AP Video by Thomas Machowicz. Produced by: Teresa de Miguel)
Phoenix: Living the heat wave on the streets
