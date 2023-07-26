An environmental project between Rio’s Municipal Cleaning Company (COMLURB) and a private company has recovered a 600.000m2 area where once was the largest landfill in Latin America. From early 70’s to 2012, the garbage dump in the Jardim Gramacho neighborhood received around 80 million tones of trash, also polluting the waters of Rio’s Guanabara Bay. (July 26) (AP Video/Mario Lobão)
Brazilian landfill restored back into mangroves
