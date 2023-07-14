Robert Downey Jr. talks ‘Oppenheimer’ | Extended interview

Robert Downey Jr. says he came away from Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” thinking about how “context is so critical” to understand significant moments in history. The film tells the story of the theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who oversaw the development of the first atomic bomb during World War II. Downey plays former chairman of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission Lewis Strauss, a key figure in revoking Oppenheimer’s security clearance.