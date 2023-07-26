President Joe Biden’s son Hunter arrived at a Delaware courthouse Wednesday to appear before a federal judge. He’s expected to plead guilty to two tax crimes and admit possessing a gun as a drug user as part of a deal with the Justice Department. (July 26)
Hunter Biden arrives at court for tax charges
