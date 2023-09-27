Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey has been ordered released on a $100,000 bond after pleading not guilty to federal charges in a case accusing him of pocketing bribes of cash and gold bars. (Sept. 27) (AP Video by Ted Shaffrey, Ayesha Mir, David R. Martin)
Sen. Bob Menendez pleads not guilty to pocketing bribes
