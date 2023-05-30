Hoping to put his bungled 2024 launch behind him, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis kicks off his presidential campaign in Iowa Tuesday, hitting 12 cities in three states as he tests his pitch as the most formidable Republican challenger to Donald Trump. (May 30)
DeSantis kicks off 2024 campaign with 3 state blitz
