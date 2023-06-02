Former President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail in Iowa Thursday and continued the drumbeat of attacks against his top rival, Ron DeSantis. The Florida governor spent two days crisscrossing the state earlier this week. (June 1)
Trump returns to Iowa as DeSantis rivalry intensifies
