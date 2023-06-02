Dozens of trans people in Florida have turned to crowdfunding to help them leave the state after the passage of new legislation that targets LGBTQ+ people. This includes a law that curtails access to gender-affirming care for adults and bans it for minors. (June 2) (AP Video/Laura Bargfeld)
Trans people turn to crowdfunding to leave Florida
Dozens of trans people in Florida have turned to crowdfunding to help them leave the state after the passage of new legislation that targets LGBTQ+ people. This includes a law that curtails access to gender-affirming care for adults and bans it for minors. (June 2) (AP Video/Laura Bargfeld)